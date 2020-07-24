Left Menu
Naidu nominates six MPs for Rajya Sabha's panel of vice-chairman

Bhubaneswar Kalita and Surendra Singh Nagar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), L Hanumanthaiah from the Congress, Vandana Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Sasmit Patra from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are the MPs nominated by Naidu for the panel. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha nominates six MPs from amongst the members of the House for the panel of vice-chairmen.

First time MPs Sasmit Patra and L Hanumanthaiah are among the six parliamentarians nominated by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for the panel of vice-chairman of the house. Bhubaneswar Kalita and Surendra Singh Nagar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), L Hanumanthaiah from the Congress, Vandana Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Sasmit Patra from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are the MPs nominated by Naidu for the panel.

The chairman of the Rajya Sabha nominates six MPs from amongst the members of the House for the panel of vice-chairmen. In the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman, one of them presides over the House. While nominating members to the panel, the chairman usually gives consideration to the strength of various parties in the house and may also consult their leaders.

At present there is no deputy chairman following the retirement of Janta Dal-United MP Harivansh. The new deputy chairman will be elected from among the members. However, as Harivansh was re-elected to the house, he is expected to be nominated as the NDA candidate for the post again.

