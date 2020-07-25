Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says top senator will not allow removal of Confederate base names

President Donald Trump on Friday said the Senate Armed Services Committee's chairman, fellow Republican James Inhofe, will not change the names of military bases, even though Congress has passed legislation to rename posts that honor leaders of the Confederate armies who fought against U.S. forces.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 00:52 IST
Trump says top senator will not allow removal of Confederate base names
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday said the Senate Armed Services Committee's chairman, fellow Republican James Inhofe, will not change the names of military bases, even though Congress has passed legislation to rename posts that honor leaders of the Confederate armies who fought against U.S. forces. "I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!)," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Senate and House of Representatives this week each passed their versions of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a massive annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, including purchases from defense contractors. One provision of the $740 billion legislation passed in both chambers was a requirement that the names of Confederate generals be removed from military facilities like Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Hood in Texas.

Tributes to those military leaders - and other slave owners - have been in focus during weeks of protests sparked by the police killings of Black Americans. Trump, who has deployed federal forces against protesters he calls "anarchists," promised to veto the NDAA - which has become law for 59 straight years - if the base-name provision remained in the final version.

Now that the Democratic-led House and Republican-controlled Senate have passed versions of the bill, it goes to conference, where lawmakers will come up with a compromise version. It was not clear that Inhofe, a reliable Trump ally, could change the provision, as any final bill must be supported by the Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the conference committee. However, congressional aides said there was no ban on such a change if negotiators agreed.

A Senate Armed Services Committee spokeswoman said Trump's tweet spoke for itself, and pointed to Inhofe's previous statements opposing the proposal. Democrats said they remained committed to the plan, noting it is also supported by many Republicans.

"President Trump's insistence on glorifying Confederates who fought against the U.S. has no support from the American people and our military," Senator Jack Reed, the ranking Senate Armed Services Democrat, said in a statement. "That's just not how this works," Representative Adam Smith, the Democratic chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote on Twitter.

Inhofe is running for re-election in Oklahoma, which was known as Indian Territory during the Civil War. Although some Native American tribes in what would become the state in 1907 sent soldiers to fight for the Confederacy, others refused to ally with the secessionists. Before Trump rejected renaming the bases, senior Pentagon officials had said they were open to discussing the issue.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets -sources

Boeing Co is preparing to delay its all-new 777X jet by several months or up to a year, three people familiar with the matter said, as the COVID-19 crisis exacerbates a drop in demand for the industrys largest jetliners. Boeing hopes to bri...

U.S. relaxes rules to export more aerial drones

The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, the White House said on Friday. President Donald Trump has decided to invoke our nat...

Guthka trader's grandson abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr ransom demanded

A six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda has been abducted and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, police said on Friday. A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted ...

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020