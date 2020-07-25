Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia to expel Bangladeshi in critical Al-Jazeera report

Malaysian authorities said Saturday they detained a Bangladeshi man and will deport him for criticizing the government over its treatment of undocumented immigrants in a documentary by news broadcaster Al-Jazeera. A journalist from the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post was also questioned earlier about her reporting on migrant arrests.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:30 IST
Malaysia to expel Bangladeshi in critical Al-Jazeera report
Representative image

Malaysian authorities said Saturday they detained a Bangladeshi man and will deport him for criticizing the government over its treatment of undocumented immigrants in a documentary by news broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Mohamad Rayhan Kabir has been on the run after police launched an investigation in the July 3 documentary following complaints that it was inaccurate and biased. Al-Jazeera has defended its journalism.

The Immigration Department said Rayhan, 25, was arrested by its intelligence unit on Friday. The department had earlier revoked his work permit. "This Bangladeshi national will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever," immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a brief statement.

The documentary, titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown," investigated undocumented immigrants it said were at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,000 migrant workers were arrested during raids in areas in Kuala Lumpur that were placed under tight virus lockdowns. The Daily Star newspaper in Bangladesh quoted Rayhan Kabir as saying in a WhatsApp message shortly before he was arrested that he did not commit any crime.

"I did not lie. I have only talked about discrimination against migrants. I want the dignity of migrants and my country ensured. I believe all migrants and Bangladesh will stand with me." Police have grilled a group of reporters and staff from Al-Jazeera and said they would submit their findings to prosecutors for further action. Authorities also said Al-Jazeera failed to apply for a license before shooting the documentary, but the broadcaster said it didn't need one. Al-Jazeera has called for the right to report freely without intimidation and urged Malaysia to drop the criminal investigation.

Rights activists have voiced concern over a clampdown on freedom of speech and media independence under new Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took power in March. Satellite television provider Astro was recently fined by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for airing an Al-Jazeera documentary in 2015 over the 2006 murder of a Mongolian woman that allegedly contained "offensive content." Former Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose long-ruling party was ousted in 2018 polls but made a comeback as part of the new government, was implicated in the murder. He is currently on trial on corruption charges.

Popular online news portal Malaysiakini and its editor face rare contempt proceedings from the attorney general over comments posted by readers against the judiciary. Police also questioned an activist about a social media post alleging mistreatment of refugees at immigration detention centers. A journalist from the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post was also questioned earlier about her reporting on migrant arrests.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, hes ha...

Washington QB Smith cleared for football activity

Alex Smith, 20 months removed from a horrific leg injury, could be back on a football field soon. The 36-year-old quarterback was cleared to resume football activity and is set to undergo a physical with the Washington Football Team on Mond...

Golf-Werenski, Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

Michael Thompson caught up with Richy Werenski in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, with the two Americans sharing the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota. The 28-year-old Werenski carded a four-under-...

Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen: Activist

New Delhi India, July 25 ANI Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen with a population that dreads Chinese Communist Party control and yearns for a stable democratic republic, according to activist Lily Harding. In an opinio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020