1,500 out of 3,600 COVID-19 cases recovered in Srinagar

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, over 1,500 out of the total 3,600 have recovered so far in Srinagar, said Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir here on Saturday. "Out of 3,600 COVID-19 patients in Srinagar, 1500 have recovered so far. Around one-third of our cases are from outside Srinagar. Many people come from outside for tertiary care, treatment and checkups," Choudhary said.

"We have upgraded our infrastructure in the last few months to tackle the expected surge in cases. We have a COVID care centre with over 3,000 beds equipped with basic health-care facilities like oximeters and oxygen concentrators. An indoor stadium and several colleges were converted into quarantine centres and around 1,500 COVID-19 patients have greatly benefited so far. Apart from this we already have around 1,200 beds in Srinagar hospitals. The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supply Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) helped us out by providing 200 ventilators to handle the more serious cases," Choudhary told ANI. Appreciating the efforts of frontline warriors, the District Magistrate also added, "We saw how the healthcare systems of countries like the US and Italy crumbled under the pressure of the coronavirus. We are extremely fortunate to have our doctors, nurses and all other frontline workers to help us fight the virus."

He further said there was a spike of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. "We are a little concerned about the eruption of these COVID clusters in 100 different locations. Over 700 cases have come just from these places, which is why we are appealing to the public to wash their hands, wear face masks and not leave their homes unless they absolutely have to," Choudhary said.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir now have a total of 16,872 coronavirus cases, including 7,269 active cases and 9,217 recoveries. So far, 296 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the union territory so far. (ANI)