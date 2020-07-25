Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP delegation meets R'than governor, says Cong has created 'atmosphere of anarchy' in state

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:56 IST
BJP delegation meets R'than governor, says Cong has created 'atmosphere of anarchy' in state

A delegation of the opposition BJP met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday and accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the ruling Congress of creating an "atmosphere of anarchy" in the state. Mentioning the chief minister's statement about people surrounding the Raj Bhawan over Mishra not summoning a session of the state assembly, the BJP said it was an attempt to "terrorise" the governor's office.

Gehlot and several Congress MLAs staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday to press for an assembly session. Earlier in the day, Gehlot had claimed that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state.

Led by party state president Satish Poonia, the 15-member BJP delegation handed over a memorandum to the governor. It said the sit-in and slogan shouting by Congress MLAs were also attempts to "terrorise constitutional institutions".

"The drama which happened yesterday in the name of constitutional right was unfortunate. The note which was sent by the government to the governor for calling the assembly session had no agenda," Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters after the meeting. He said demonstrations held by the Congress on Saturday against the BJP were the ruling party's way to build pressure on the governor to call an assembly session.

"It is the right of the cabinet to send a note to the governor for calling an assembly session but creating pressure to get it done immediately is the peak of violation of constitutional values," he added. The Congress ended its sit-in after five hours after getting an assurance from the governor that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

Kataria also demanded Gehlot's resignation. Asked if the BJP had sought President's rule in the state, he said no such demand was raised.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore asked what was the urgency to convene an assembly session at a time when there are nearly 35,000 COVID-19 cases in the state. "They have created an atmosphere of anarchy in the state," he said.

He said the BJP did not seek a floor test in the assembly. The BJP also discussed with the governor the spread of coronavirus in the state, Poonia said.

"We gave the memorandum to the governor and said that there is a need to control the spread of coronavirus," he said..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in small plane crash in western Germany

Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, police said. North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparkin...

Punjab Police issues alert on phishing attack linked to COVID-19

The Punjab Police on Saturday cautioned against a phishing attack wherein fake messages assuring Rs 2,000 as COVID-19 relief package from the government are being sent to people with an aim to steal their data. The warning was issued by ...

Delhi COVID tally mounts to over 1.29 lakh; death count 3,806, new facility opened

Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the citys caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll surged to 3,80, authorities said. Meanwhile, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of Delhi was about...

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020