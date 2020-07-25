Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to protest outside Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:48 IST
Cong to protest outside Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday

Accusing the BJP of subjugating democracy, the Congress on Saturday announced that it will be holding protests outside different Raj Bhavans across the country on July 27 against the saffron party's alleged attempts to topple its democratically elected governments. All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal alleged in a statement that the very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP.

"Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," he said. "Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become the normal. What is more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments - in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID and other pressing issues," he also alleged.

In this context, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against these "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" perpetrated by the BJP, he said. The Congress party has decided to organise a nationwide online campaign, 'Speak Up for Democracy’ on Sunday, July 26 from 10 am onwards, whereby leaders will post videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting this issue.

"Following this, all PCCs will hold protests in front the Raj Bhavans in their respective states on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 am demanding 'Save Democracy- Save Constitution” and exposing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP," he said in a statement. The protest gathering would be held strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols issued by the health and civic authorities, the party said.

The BJP and its leaders are playing their "dirty game" to topple one of the "most efficient" state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress leader alleged. "It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilise the elected governments," said Venugopal, adding that the Governor in Rajasthan is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advise of the chief minister and his council of ministers.

The Governors, instead of protecting the constitution, are acting in a "blatantly partisan manner" that facilitates political horse trading in the states, he alleged. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing rebellion from a section of party MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Panneerselvam wishes Chouhan speedy recovery from virus

Chennai, July 25 PTI Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for coronavirus. My solidarity and wishes for a speedy...

Punjab CM slams Akalis for 'petty politics' on CM relief fund

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed the Akalis for their attack on his government over the CM relief fund and accused them of indulging in petty politics at a time when people were dying. In his weekly AskCaptain Faceb...

In a first, Pondy Assembly holds proceedings under a tree after MLA tests COVID-19 positive

In an unprecedented sitting prompted after a legislator tested positive for coronavirus, the Puducherry Assembly on Saturday held its Budget session under a tree and later adjourned sine die after approving budgetary allocations to the tune...

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

Frances interior minister vowed Saturday to fight hateful ideology after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020