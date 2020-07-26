Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am with BJP, reports of my differences with leadership 'malicious and misleading': Mukul Roy

Asked if he had any grievance on not getting a ministerial berth even after a year of the Lok Sabha success in Bengal, Roy said he wants to work for strengthening the party's organisation. "Getting a ministerial berth is not at all important for me.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:58 IST
I am with BJP, reports of my differences with leadership 'malicious and misleading': Mukul Roy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senior leader Mukul Roy said on Sunday that he is with the BJP and will remain with it, terming reports of his differences with the party leadership "malicious and misleading". Addressing a press conference, Roy said he was hurt by the speculations.

"I am with BJP, I was with BJP and I will remain with BJP," Roy said, scotching speculations of him returning to the Trinamool Congress which he had left in 2017. "I was given complete responsibility by the BJP to oversee the party's campaign in the panchayat and Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The central leadership has given me all respect and recognition. Why should I be disappointed?" Roy told reporters here.

Replying to a question, he said he does not have any differences with the BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh. In a party like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) everyone works for the organisation, and people have their own space but with a common and shared objective.

"BJP is not like a media house having differences between editor and deputy editor. In a political party like ours, we all work in our domain, in our space. But we work in cohesion with the common aim," he said. Asked if he had any grievance on not getting a ministerial berth even after a year of the Lok Sabha success in Bengal, Roy said he wants to work for strengthening the party's organisation.

"Getting a ministerial berth is not at all important for me. Being an organisational man, I want to work for the organisation, to strengthen the party," he said. Roy's clarification comes amid speculations in a section of the press that he might quit the BJP, which was triggered by him missing most part of a key meeting in Delhi on the Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year.

His continued absence from public life, besides missing in action during several party programmes, fuelled the speculations. Roy said he went to the national capital on July 22 to attend the meeting but could not stay back when the programme was extended as he has an appointment for eye treatment on July 27 here, which could not be rescheduled.

"Nothing else should be read into it," said Roy, once the second-in-command in Trinamool Congress after its supremo Mamata Banerjee. He said he has been absent from public events and political programmes of the BJP because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of the party's affairs in West Bengal, described the speculations as "baseless rumours". "These are rumours being spread by the TMC. There is not an iota of truth in it. Mukul Roy is an important leader of our party," he told PTI.

The Trinamool Congress, however, declined to comment on the issue.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

NSUI asks Goa University to reconsider decision for online exams

The National Students Union of India NSUI alleged that the Goa University, which had announced online exams on July 15, did not allow filling of forms on its site for exams starting on August 3. This has led to problems for students demandi...

Foodgrains distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in UP under Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna's 2nd phase

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday informed that 5.86 lakh units of free food grains have been distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in the state under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojnas second phase. At a pre...

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP on Sunday has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any No Confidence Motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Sess...

Soccer-Everton stalwart Baines retires from football

Everton defender Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club where he is regarded as among the best left backs in the Merseysiders history.Baines took his bow as a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020