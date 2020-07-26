Cong leader criticises govt's handling of PSUs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government's handling of public sector undertakings (PSUs), alleging first they are made unviable and then sold out at a pittance

"Government of India's (GOI's) operating strategy to hand over the country's wealth to crony capitalists: 1. Bleed the PSU making it financially unviable. 2. Get crony capitalists to do a media campaign saying it's uncompetitive. 3. Sell it to crony capitalists for a pittance," he said on Twitter

He highlighted a media report in this regard that claimed that the Railway Ministry is facing a financial crunch which will affect its infrastructure projects.