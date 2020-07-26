'Brave soldiers our pride': Hemant Soren on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that the nation will always be grateful to the soldiers, as he paid tributes on the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. He said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearlessness and determination of the brave soldiers.

"The nation will always be grateful to the brave martyrs. The brave soldiers of our country are our pride," Soren tweeted. Ranchi's BJP MP Sanjay Seth honored Subedar Ashutosh Kumar Singh who recently returned home following his posting in Galwan Valley amid the standoff with China.

BJPs state unit president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash said the entire country salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country's unity and integrity.