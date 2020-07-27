Left Menu
Philippines Duterte says coronavirus intervention prevented millions of cases

"To me, even if the numbers were much lower, it would still be and would have been worth the sacrifice we made," he said of the measures. "Life first before everything," he said, adding "we initially encountered difficulties ramping up our testing capacity." Duterte also reiterated that he would not allow schools to reopen for face-to-face classes until a vaccine was available and had earlier believed one could be ready as early as September. He said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping four days ago to make the Philippines a top priority once Beijing had developed its own vaccine for COVID-19.

Duterte also promised no relent in a bloody war on drugs that has alarmed the international community and said the Philippines "will not dodge our obligation" to human rights, adding that included protecting people from drugs and corruption. "Do not do it in my country because I will really kill you that is a commitment," he said, warning drug dealers.

He also threatened the closure of government expropriation of telecoms firms for what he called "lousy" services and gave providers until December to improve.

