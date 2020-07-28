Congress protests against Chouhan govt, case filed against Jitu Patwari, others
Hundreds of Congress workers on Monday held a protest in Indore against the Madhya Pradesh government.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:45 IST
Hundreds of Congress workers on Monday held a protest in Indore against the Madhya Pradesh government. They also burnt effigies of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Former Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari took part in the protest for a few minutes. Congress councillor Chinto Choksey told the media that they were ready to go to jail in protest against the policies of state government.
He also said that the party will win 27 seats in by-elections for assembly. Case was later filed against 400 protestors including Patwari. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane said the Congress members did not have permission to hold the protest due to conditions created by COVID-19.
"We have filed cases. Legal action will be taken," he said. (ANI)
