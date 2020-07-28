Left Menu
Lebanese PM urges caution amid heightened border tensions with Israel

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:00 IST
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday that Israel had violated his country's sovereignty with a "dangerous military escalation" along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier on Monday and called for caution amid heightened border tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces thwarted an attempt by Hezbollah to infiltrate across the Lebanese frontier on Monday, which the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group denied. A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the disputed Shebaa Farms area.

