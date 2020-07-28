Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reactions to guilty verdict of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib

A Malaysian court sentenced former premier Najib Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) after finding him guilty of all seven charges in his first case over the 1MDB scandal, drawing jubilation from critics and introspection among allies and supporters.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:26 IST
FACTBOX-Reactions to guilty verdict of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Malaysian court sentenced former premier Najib Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) after finding him guilty of all seven charges in his first case over the 1MDB scandal, drawing jubilation from critics and introspection among allies and supporters. The High Court judge said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Najib was guilty of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for illegally receiving nearly 42 million ringgit ($9.88 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International.

Below are some excerpts of comments by Najib and other key figures and analysts in the aftermath of the verdict. Najib Razak, reading a statement prior to sentencing:

"I did not demand for the 42 million, I did not plan for the 42 million, nor was the 42 million offered to me and there has been no evidence or witnesses to say so. I had no knowledge of the 42 million. And that's all I have to say." Joint statement by Pakatan Harapan opposition pact, led by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim:

"The ruling is a huge victory for Malaysians. This process of justice would not have started if the people did not rise to grant victory to Pakatan Harapan and defeated Barisan Nasional in GE14 (14th general election)." Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party:

"On behalf of UMNO, we accept the decision made by the court against Datuk Seri Najib. But as a friend, I sympathise and am saddened by the decision of the court. However, he told me that this is not the end of the world. I am sure there will be something that UMNO will do, so wait for the decision that we will make." Khairy Jamaluddin, minister and senior UMNO leader:

"Even if he has space to appeal, this is a decision that will have a huge affect on UMNO ... The time has come to rebuild UMNO and for us to look at a generational shift in leadership that will bring the party to a new era." Rafizi Ramli, former opposition lawmaker and 1MDB whistleblower:

"I very rarely commented on anything political nowadays. But I did spend many years on the frontline dealing with 1MDB and SRC scandals as an MP (member of parliament). I never expected much from those years, but I did feel that all the heartbreaks were well worth it today. Well done Malaysia." Peter Mumford, Practice Head, Southeast & South Asia, Eurasia Group:

"The verdict will likely not come as a major shock/surprise in Malaysian political circles as the defense case was deemed weak. Nevertheless, it is a major milestone — Najib is the first former Malaysian PM to be convicted of corruption."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' heading to Venice Film Festival's main competition

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhanes new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The Disciple will represent India at the prestigious festival alo...

COVID-19: Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan HC closed after staffer tests positive

The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the ju...

A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble comp...

GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects Indias GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter October-December of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. It further said India fares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020