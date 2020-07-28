Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Najib sentenced to over a decade in jail in first 1MDB graft trial

Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in jail in the first trial over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood. In a case widely seen as a test of the southeast Asian nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have big political implications, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) on a charge of abuse of power.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:39 IST
Malaysia's Najib sentenced to over a decade in jail in first 1MDB graft trial
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in jail in the first trial over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.

In a case widely seen as a test of the southeast Asian nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have big political implications, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) on a charge of abuse of power. Najib, 67, also received 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the state fund.

"After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Mohamad Nazlan said. He ordered the jail terms to run concurrently, but Najib's lawyers immediately sought a stay of execution of the sentence.

Najib had pleaded not guilty, and flagged his intent to appeal to Malaysia's Federal Court if convicted. The nearly $10 million involved in the SRC case is a fraction of the funds Najib is alleged to have misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund.

Prosecutors say more than $1 billion of 1MDB funds made its way into Najib's personal accounts, and over which he faces a total of 42 criminal charges. U.S. and Malaysian authorities say a total of $4.5 billion is believed to have been stolen from 1MDB, a fund Najib founded to promote economic development, and used across the world by his associates to buy art, a superyacht and fund the "Wolf of Wall Street" movie.

Prosecutors have also said $27 million was used to buy a pink diamond necklace for Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, and some of the money went into warchests for Najib's election campaigns. Former U.S. attorney-general Jeff Sessions described the scandal as kleptocracy at its worst.

Allegations of corruption over 1MDB have hung over Najib for more than five years. But the criminal charges came only after his defeat in the 2018 election when his successor Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations. "The conviction sends a strong message that leaders will be held accountable for wrongdoings in office," opposition lawmaker Charles Santiago said.

'FAR FETCHED' Najib's lawyers had argued that he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the funds banked into his accounts were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from SRC as prosecutors alleged. Low has denied wrongdoing.

Judge Mohamad Nazlan told the court it was "far fetched" to believe Najib could have been misled by Low and asked why he never questioned Low's claim that the money was a donation. Dozens of Najib supporters, gathered outside the courthouse for hours, called for the former premier to be freed and were seen offering prayers.

Since his ouster two years ago, Najib has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after embarking on a makeover of his public persona, adopting a more personable tone to replace his image as a super-rich patrician. His party returned to power in February as part of an alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The guilty verdict could boost Muhyiddin's credibility with the public, but create tensions within the coalition in which Najib's UMNO party is the biggest component. Sources have said if Najib is found guilty, there's a real threat of his camp withdrawing support for the government, which has a razor thin majority.

Exactly five years ago, Najib fired Muhyiddin - then his deputy - for questioning him about the money flows from 1MDB. ($1=4.2510 ringgit)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' heading to Venice Film Festival's main competition

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhanes new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The Disciple will represent India at the prestigious festival alo...

COVID-19: Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan HC closed after staffer tests positive

The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the ju...

A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble comp...

GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects Indias GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter October-December of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. It further said India fares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020