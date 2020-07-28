Kirit Somaiya seeks COVID-19 test for inmates of juvenile home

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a petition with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission demanding COVID-19 testing of all inmates and employees of the children's home here in Mankhurd. The former MP stated at least three inmates have tested positive for the infection so far while 27 others admitted in a quarantine centre.

"Tests have been conducted on 54 of approximately 350 inmates of the Balsudhar Kendra. As coronavirus positive cases have been found in its campus, it is essential that all the children and 100 employees undergo COVID-19 test immediately," the petition said. Somaiya also claimed that employee of the correctional facility haven't been paid for months.