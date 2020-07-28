Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kirit Somaiya seeks COVID-19 test for inmates of juvenile home

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a petition with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission demanding COVID-19 testing of all inmates and employees of the children's home here in Mankhurd. Somaiya also claimed that employee of the correctional facility haven't been paid for months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:59 IST
Kirit Somaiya seeks COVID-19 test for inmates of juvenile home

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed a petition with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission demanding COVID-19 testing of all inmates and employees of the children's home here in Mankhurd. The former MP stated at least three inmates have tested positive for the infection so far while 27 others admitted in a quarantine centre.

"Tests have been conducted on 54 of approximately 350 inmates of the Balsudhar Kendra. As coronavirus positive cases have been found in its campus, it is essential that all the children and 100 employees undergo COVID-19 test immediately," the petition said. Somaiya also claimed that employee of the correctional facility haven't been paid for months.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Picasso mural removed as Norway begins to tear down block

The removal of a pair of concrete murals by Pablo Picasso was completed Tuesday from a government building in the Norwegian capital of Oslo whose demolition was under way. Opinions were divided over whether to spare what some considered an ...

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' heading to Venice Film Festival's main competition

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhanes new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The Disciple will represent India at the prestigious festival alo...

COVID-19: Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan HC closed after staffer tests positive

The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the ju...

A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020