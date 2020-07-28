Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS2 KL-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Suspended IAS official quizzed by NIA for third time in gold smuggling case Kochi: Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team probing the sensational gold smuggling case using diplomatic channel in Kerala. .

MDS3 ENT-RAHMAN-MINISTER TN Minister supports Rahman on issue over Hindi cinema opportunities Chennai: A senior AIADMK Minister in Tamil Nadu backed Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman on him being allegedly denied work in the Hindi cinema industry because of a "gang" there, asserting the musician was beyond boundaries. . MDS4 PD-VIRUS-CASES Pondy reports 141 new COVID-19 cases; CM, Ministers test negative Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators of various political parties here tested negative for coronavirus. .

MDS5 TL-TEMPLE-OWAISI-VHP Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrations Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 would mean violation of his constitutional oath, even as VHP called for celebrations on that day. . MDS7 KA-KUMARASWAMY "Congress is another name for Horse trading": Kumaraswamy Bengaluru: "Congress is another name for horse trading" said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as he slammed the party's erstwhile state ally for its nationwide "Save Democracy" campaign against the BJP, accusing it of trying to topple democratically elected governments. .

MES2 TN-RATION-SCHEME TN to implement biometric system before boarding Centre's One Nation-One Ration Card scheme Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will implement the biometric system at its fair price shops across the state before getting on board the Centre's "One Nation-One Ration Card" scheme, state food and civil supplies minister R Kamaraj said.. .