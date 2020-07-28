Ram Temple e-bhoomi pujan: BJP's Danve hits out at Maha CM
Union minister and senior BJPleader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said Maharashtra ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray had no right to suggest "e-bhoomipujan" for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya citing the coronavirusoutbreak since the latter had gone to Pandharpur on July 1 tooffer Ashadhi Ekadashi prayers In an interview to his party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' onSunday, Thackeray had said "an e-bhoomi pujan can be done andthe ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference" "This is an event of joy, and lakhs of people would beinterested in attending the ceremony.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:06 IST
In an interview to his party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' onSunday, Thackeray had said "an e-bhoomi pujan can be done andthe ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference" "This is an event of joy, and lakhs of people would beinterested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spreadof coronavirus?" Thackeray had questioned
Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Danve said. "CM UddhavThackeray has no right to suggest e-bhoomi pujan as he went toPandharpur in such a crucial time during the COVID-19 outbreakto offer prayers. If the CM too had worshiped Lord Vitthalonline, then he could have made this suggestion." Danve also took a swipe at the Maharashtra VikasAghadi government saying NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was its"captain" and not the CM.
