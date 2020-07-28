Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan MLA files petition before HC seeking NIA probe in alleged horse-trading case

Rajasthan MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Tuesday filed a petition before High Court seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in alleged horse-trading case.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:55 IST
Rajasthan MLA files petition before HC seeking NIA probe in alleged horse-trading case
Rajasthan High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Tuesday filed a petition before High Court seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in alleged horse-trading case. The petition filed by Sharma also sought to quash Special Operations Group (SOG) FIR registered against him in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had on July 25 issued notice to Congress MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Sharma in connection with alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan. Last week, the Congress had suspended Sharma and Singh from the primary membership of the party and issued show-cause notices to them to "explain their conduct in the conspiracy to topple Congress government in Rajasthan."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists have alleged that Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Sharma was making his fifth attempt to topple the state government along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. However, MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma has refuted the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police issued notices to Tanveer Singh, Balwant Singh, Digvijaya Raj Singh and Karni Singh for alleged horse-trading that led to the political crisis in the state. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot had blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. However, BJP has refused the allegations. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020