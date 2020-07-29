Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile's President Pinera removes interior, foreign, defense ministers

Last week, Chile Vamos lawmakers backed an opposition bill allowing citizens to draw down 10% of their pensions from the country's private retirement system, something the government had staunchly opposed. Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel took the fall for failure to stop the pensions rebellion and was replaced by senator Víctor Perez, a member of the far-right UDI party.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:32 IST
Chile's President Pinera removes interior, foreign, defense ministers
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@sebastianpinera)

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has reshuffled key parts of his cabinet, replacing his interior chief and five other ministers, in an effort to shore up his fractious ruling coalition following a rebellion over a controversial pensions bill passed last week. The second reshuffle in nine months of almost all of the president's inner political circle saw a swing toward conservatism in the political affiliations of new ministers, also in the foreign, defense, social affairs, presidency and communications portfolios.

"I call on this new cabinet and all of the Chile Vamos coalition to begin a new chapter for our government and for our country, with a true constructive spirit, conviction, unity, faith and hope," Pinera said at a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in the capital Santiago. Commentators noted the hard line of the new cabinet ministers. Alvaro Elizalde, president of Chile's Socialist Party, said: "The president has opted for internal order, but not to win over, or try to win over, citizens."

The reshuffle comes as the center-right president faces his toughest year in office so far, with massive social protests from October to December and the combined economic and social blow of the coronavirus outbreak, which began in March. Last week, Chile Vamos lawmakers backed an opposition bill allowing citizens to draw down 10% of their pensions from the country's private retirement system, something the government had staunchly opposed.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel took the fall for failure to stop the pensions rebellion and was replaced by senator Víctor Perez, a member of the far-right UDI party. Perez became the third interior minister in nine months. Billionaire Pinera is 20 months from the end of his second non-consecutive term in office. In October last year, his security forces' heavy-handed response to the biggest protests in Chile since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship in 1990 saw his approval rating fall to 6%. It has since ticked upwards to 15% but has been held down by some missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020