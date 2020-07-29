BSP approaches Rajasthan HC against its MLAs' merger with Cong
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday approached the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six of its MLAs in the state with the Congress party amid the ongoing political crisis.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:59 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday approached the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six of its MLAs in the state with the Congress party amid the ongoing political crisis. Advocate Dinesh Garg moved a petition, on behalf of BSP' national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, challenging the merger of the MLAs.
Notably, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had yesterday moved two petitions in the High Court against the merger, however, a single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal had refused to grant urgent listing on the matter. The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had on Tuesday dismissed Dilawar's earlier plea seeking directions to quash the merger.
The development comes as Rajasthan Congress is reeling in a political crisis after simmering differences between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs supporting him, is staying at a Haryana hotel. Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot camp is staying in the Haryana hotel in BJP's hospitality. They have also accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. (ANI)
