Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland faces "consequences" if exits women's rights treaty - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:39 IST
Poland faces "consequences" if exits women's rights treaty - France

Poland would face possible financial consequences if it pulled out from a European treaty on preventing violence against women, France's junior minister for Europeans affairs said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Poland's justice minister, who represents a smaller right-wing party within the ruling coalition, said he would request steps to begin the process of withdrawing from the treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention.

France's Clément Beaune said Poland could be "hit in the wallet" thanks to new mechanisms in the EU budget if it withdrew from the treaty. "There will be consequences if it does," Beaune told France Inter radio.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...

Mets look to extend Red Sox's slump in new venue

The Boston Red Sox have lost four of their first five games, and that was the easy part of their early schedule. Now, things get infinitely harder as they hit the road for the first time this season beginning Wednesday against two-time Cy Y...

About 3 billion animals harmed in Australian bushfires, WWF says

Nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos, and other native Australian animals were killed or displaced by bushfires in 2019 and 2020, showed a study by the World Wide Fund for Nature WWF, triple the organizations earlier estimates.Some 143 millio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020