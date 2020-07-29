Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin seeks support of top national leaders on OBC reservation

Stalin also spoke to non-BJP, non-Congress Chief Ministers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, besides their Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, a party release said. The Madras High Court had on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:03 IST
Stalin seeks support of top national leaders on OBC reservation

DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday dialled the country's top political leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, seeking their cooperation in "exerting pressure" on the Centre to provide OBC reservation in medical admissions. Stalin also spoke to non-BJP, non-Congress Chief Ministers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, besides their Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, a party release said.

The Madras High Court had on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission. Such a committee comprising representatives from the Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the court had said.

In a tweet, Stalin said he had spoken to the leaders after the High Court's "historical judgment," seeking their support to "urge the Centre to convene a committee meeting on priority, include OBC reservation in state contributed medical seats to AIQ (All India Quota) and uphold state reservation laws." He also spoke to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and NC leader Omar Abdullah..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EU health chief blames complacency for new cases

The European Unions health commissioner says theres concern over an upswing of new coronavirus infections in several European countries caused primarily by complacency and laxity among the public that isnt strictly adhering to personal hygi...

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of a new era in our military history: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of a new era in our military history Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....

Mohun Bagan features on NASDAQ billboards, goes truly global on its special day

Iconic Indian football club Mohun Bagan went global on Wednesday as it became the countrys first ever sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New Yorks Times Square. This happened on Mohun Bagan Day, celebrated every year on July 2...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections. In a letter dated Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020