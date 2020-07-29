Make MP minister follow COVID-19 norms, earn Rs 11,000: Cong

Left Menu
Accusing Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of not following social distancing norms while meeting people amid the pandemic, the state Congress on Wednesday said that any BJP leader who makes him adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines will be rewarded Rs 11,000.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:49 IST
Accusing Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of not following social distancing norms while meeting people amid the pandemic, the state Congress on Wednesday said that any BJP leader who makes him adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines will be rewarded Rs 11,000. In a statement, MP Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja said, "Shivraj ji (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), you and your three ministers, besides BJP MLAs and RSS leaders got infected with coronavirus. This number is increasing everyday." "While Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) insists that people wear masks and maintain two gaz (yards) distance, the state home minister is not following these rules. When will he implement it?" he asked.

"Any BJP leader who advises Mishra and ensures that he wears a mask, maintains distance and follows coronavirus guidelines will be rewarded Rs 11,000 by the Congress party," Saluja announced. He alleged that Mishra neither wears a mask nor maintains social distancing while meeting people, despite being a minister.

However, coming out in defence of Mishra, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that the home minister used "gamcha" (towel-like cloth) as a face mask, which was also advised by the prime minister. "Instead of focusing on BJP, Congress should look at its own programmes where none of the senior leaders wear masks. This could be seen in a programme in Badnawar and also another one in which senior BJP leader Balendu Shukla joined Congress," he said.

"It would be better if instead of pointing figers at others, people themselves follow the COVID-19 guidelines," Agrawal added..

