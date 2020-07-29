Ensure physical presence of voters at booths in Bihar polls: CPI(M) member to EC

CPI(M) politburo member Nilotpal Basu has written to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure the physical presence of voters at polling booths during the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. In his letter to the EC in response to the poll body's communication to the the Left party seeking its views on the modalities which need to be followed for holding elections to the Bihar Assembly and some other bye-elections, Basu has said that exclusive digital campaigning would only tilt the polls in favour of the party with more financial clout.

"Taking into account the conditions imposed by the pandemic and the safety requirements, according the highest priority to the safety of people's lives, we want the Election Commission to ensure conditions that permit elections to be held on the basis of physical participation of the voters and the political parties. "We urge you to ensure that a free and fair election takes place based on the inviolable premise of level playing field for all, as it is clear that exclusive virtual campaign driven activity is loaded in favour of parties which have unlimited financial resources at their command. Therefore, campaign and polling exclusively through the digital mode is not acceptable to us," he said in his letter.

He also said that during the election campaign public meetings should be allowed by ensuring physical distancing and other such safety requirements. Similarly, candidate and representatives of the candidates with a smaller group of campaigners should be allowed to visit the homes of the voters subject to maintenance of health and safety requirements, the letter said.

"Indian Constitution mandates the Election Commission to ensure that the holding of elections should be in a manner which does not allow any unfair advantage for any party contestant," Basu said in his letter..