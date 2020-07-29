Conquering fear is first step to defeat COVID-19, says MP

Bengaluru, July 29 (PTI): Lok Sabha member from Mandya and film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recovered from coronavirus, said on Wednesday that conquering the fear of the infection was the first step in the fight against it. Sumalatha tested positive on July 6 and was under home isolation till July 29.

Once her test results turned negative, she took to Facebook to share her experience with the coronavirus. The MP said the virus was neither a social stigma nor an outcome of a sin or crime.

"I contracted the virus but I have completely recovered. If I compare the challenges I faced in my life, I feel this is nothing," Sumalatha said in her message through video.

During her days in isolation, the Mandya MP did yoga, pranayama, regularly took medicines and traditional decoction..