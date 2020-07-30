Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

They are underrepresented in statewide executive's jobs and among mayors as well, according to the report. But Black women voters showed the highest participation rate https://www.cawp.rutgers.edu/sites/default/files/resources/genderdiff.pdf of any group in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 04:15 IST
Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever. On the campaign trail in June, Elliott attended a demonstration against racism in White County, which is more than 90% white, and spoke to attendees in the shadow of a Confederate monument.

The November election is a "chance to change our history," she told Reuters afterward. "I really decided I needed to run because I could see a pathway to winning." As the United States grapples with a deadly coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately sickened and killed Black Americans and recent upheaval over police brutality, a record number of Black women are running for Congress.

Elliott is one of at least 122 Black or multi-racial Black women who filed to run for congressional seats in this year's election; this figure has increased steadily since 2012, when it was 48, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP). As primary season draws to a close, nearly 60 Black women are still in the running, according to Collective PAC.

"People are becoming more comfortable with seeing different kinds of people in Congress. You don't know what it looks like to have powerful Black women in Congress until you see powerful Black women in Congress," said Pam Keith, a Navy veteran and attorney who is running in the Democratic primary for a Florida congressional seat. Black women are nearly 8% of the U.S. population, but 4.3% of Congress, according to a report https://www.cawp.rutgers.edu/sites/default/files/resources/black-women-politics-2019.pdf by the Center of Women and Politics and Higher Heights for America, a political action committee that seeks to elect more progressive Black women to elected office. They are underrepresented in statewide executive's jobs and among mayors as well, according to the report.

But Black women voters showed the highest participation rate https://www.cawp.rutgers.edu/sites/default/files/resources/genderdiff.pdf of any group in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. Historically, Black women have been more likely https://www.brookings.edu/research/analysis-of-black-womens-electoral-strength-in-an-era-of-fractured-politics to win in majority-Black districts, but many are running this cycle in majority white or mixed districts, some of which had previously voted for Republicans.

"We're going to flip this seat from red to blue," said North Carolina's Patricia Timmons-Goodson, the first Black judge to serve on the state Supreme Court and a former member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. "We have a candidate that knows and understands the district and its people," said Timmons-Goodson, who is running for a seat in Congress. Several of the eight Black women congressional candidates Reuters spoke to said they relate to voters better than their often wealthier opponents, because they, too, have lived through fiscal hardships.

"We almost lost our house a couple of times. We ran into financial difficulties when I was first starting my business," said Jeannine Lee Lake, a former journalist who is running for Congress from Indiana against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's brother, Greg Pence, an incumbent business executive who reported https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-pdfs/2017/10019708.pdf millions in assets last election cycle. The coronavirus crisis has also highlighted the importance of issues these women are running on - improving healthcare, creating better jobs, ameliorating access to broadband internet.

"It really has just amplified and co-signed what I was already talking about with voters," such as the importance of agriculture and expanding Medicaid, said Alabama's Adia McClellan-Winfrey, who holds a doctorate in psychology and is chair of the Talladega County Democratic Party. Ohio candidate Desiree Tims returned home in 2019 after a stint in Washington, D.C., as a congressional aide and White House intern, intending to work at a law firm and pay down her student loan debt.

But she decided to run after watching people come together to bag clothes, share food and provide shelter following a rash of tornadoes that tore across the state, with little support from the federal government. "After coming back from Washington, D.C., what I saw was the community doing the work, but their tax dollars not working for them," Tims said.

Kimberly Walker, a veteran and former corrections officer from Florida running for Congress, says the solution to that discrepancy is clear. "We need to have more people, average, everyday American citizens who are there fighting for average, everyday American citizens," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.The Marlins season has been put on pause since 16 players of the...

Brazil hits record 69,000 daily coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, as the worlds second-worst outbreak hurtles toward the milestone of 100,000 dead amid easing lockdowns. Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside...

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments.He was admit...

Hong Kong police arrest four under national security law

Hong Kong police have arrested four people aged 16-21 for suspected offences under the citys new national security law, the first such detentions outside of street protests since the legislation took effect a month ago. In a press conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020