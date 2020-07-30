Six Cong corporators & one NPP corporator of Imphal Municipal corporation join BJP

Six Congress corporators and one National People's Party (NPP) corporator of the Imphal Municipal Corporation have joined the BJP. They joined the BJP at a function on Wednesday which was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP state president Prof S Tikendra Singh.

The CM welcomed the corporators and said they have joined the BJP because of their faith in the saffron party. He also said that the corporators joined the BJP as they were impressed by the good work done by the BJP government in the state.

The BJP state president said the corporators joined the BJP because of their ideological belief and expressed hope that more will be joining the party soon. In the 27-member Imphal Municipal Corporation, the Congress had 12 corporators, BJP 10, Independents four and NPP one.

The Congress had formed the board in the municipal corporation with the support of four Independent corporators. L Lokeshwar of the Congress is the Mayor of the Imphal Municipal Corporation.