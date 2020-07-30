Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLAs to camp at Hotel Fairmont till Rajasthan Assembly session begins: Sources

Congress legislators will be camping at Hotel Fairmont in the city till the Rajasthan Assembly convenes on August 14, sources said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:14 IST
Cong MLAs to camp at Hotel Fairmont till Rajasthan Assembly session begins: Sources
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing Congress MLAs at the CLP meeting on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress legislators will be camping at Hotel Fairmont in the city till the Rajasthan Assembly convenes on August 14, sources said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14. Ministers can visit the Secretariat to complete their work, a source present at the CLP meet told ANI.

On Wednesday, Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the state Assembly session from August 14. The order for convening the Assembly was issued after the fourth request by the state government.

The Gehlot government is facing a crisis due to differences within the ruling Congress. Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil ever since simmering differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress on July 14.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected these allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Learning Matters' Virtual Voice Teacher 'Tara' is Revolutionising the Way Students Learn in India

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 30 ANINewsVoir Tara - the proprietary virtual voice teacher of Learning Matters, an ed-tech company headquartered in Bengaluru, is radically changing the way students learn in schools and in their own homes a...

ED seizes Rs 62 lakh cash, gold bars after FEMA raids in Maharashtra

The Enforcement Directorate ED has seized Rs 62 lakh cash and seven kg gold bars after raiding some locations in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in connection with an alleged illegal foreign exchange case, the agency said on ThursdayIt s...

Badminton-China Open among four events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years China Open, scheduled to run from Sept. 15-20 in Changzhou, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said. The BWF also said in a statement the Taiwan Open Sept. 1-6, Korea Open Sept. 8-1...

ED writes to Bihar Police seeking FIR against actress in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has sought from the Bihar police a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020