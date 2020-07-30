China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold WarReuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:44 IST
China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.
"These actions have seriously poisoned the atmosphere of China-UK relationship," China's ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.
"Some British politicians cling to the Cold War mentality... They play up the so-called China threat, see China as a hostile state, threaten a complete decoupling from China and even clamour for a new Cold War against China," he said.
