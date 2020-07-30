Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders to go on hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

A series of hunger strikes will be held by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Kerala from August 1 to 18, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, a statement from the BJP unit in Kerala informed on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A series of hunger strikes will be held by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Kerala from August 1 to 18, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, a statement from the BJP unit in Kerala informed on Thursday. "This decision was taken in a BJP state core committee meeting to intensify the agitation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and to demand his resignation over the recent gold smuggling case. The senior leaders of the party have decided to hold a series of hunger strikes from August 1 to 18. MLA O Rajagopal will fast in Thiruvananthapuram on August 1. BJP State President K Surendran will fast in Ernakulam on the 18, the closing day," the statement said.

It further added, "Senior leaders like Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Kummanam Rajasekharan, PK Krishnadas and CK Padmanabhan will fast in different districts. The strike will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. Along with the strike, it was also decided to conduct virtual rallies in the respective districts." The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs. (ANI)

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

