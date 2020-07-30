Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political parties in Bihar for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The RJD, senior alliance partner of the Congress in Bihar, claimed it was the first political party to have demanded a CBI inquiry into the actor’s death. “We raised the demand shortly after Rajput’s tragic death, when actor Shekhar Suman had come from Mumbai and was refused appointment by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he wanted to share some startling observations,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:26 IST
Political parties in Bihar for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Maharashtra government's refusal to hand over to CBI the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death met with strong disapproval from across the political spectrum in Bihar on Thursday. Parties sympathetic as well as hostile to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine in Maharashtra were unanimous in criticising its Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s assertion that there is no need to transfer the case to the central probe agency.

The deceased actor's family is yet to disclose in public what they think of handing over the case to the CBI. Bihar MLC and AICC media panelist Prem Chandra Mishra said the investigation by the Mumbai police has left many loopholes. The bereaved family has lodged an FIR in Patna and if they have trust in a probe by the Patna Police, it should be extended all possible cooperation, he said. But if they want a CBI inquiry, that sentiment should be respected as well, he added.

The lawyer of the actor's family, Vikas Singh, who practices at the Supreme Court, has alleged in TV interviews that the Mumbai police has been trying to derail the investigation. He has claimed that the family members had told a top Mumbai police official way back in February that Rajput faced a threat to his life, which was ignored.

The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. The RJD, senior alliance partner of the Congress in Bihar, claimed it was the first political party to have demanded a CBI inquiry into the actor’s death.

“We raised the demand shortly after Rajput’s tragic death, when actor Shekhar Suman had come from Mumbai and was refused appointment by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he wanted to share some startling observations,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Suman, who like Rajput is Patna-born and has made a name for himself in both TV and cinemas, had alleged that there were many facts on record which suggested that the 34-year-old actor could have been murdered.

Yadav had also said, “We respect the bereaved family’s move of lodging an FIR in Patna. But we have no faith in the Bihar police which is known for its ineptitude, and struggles to solve the simplest of cases. "Let the Nitish Kumar government try to score no brownie points on the FIR being lodged. It should know that the police are duty-bound to lodge an FIR upon a complaint. The chief minister of Bihar would do better to speak to his Maharashtra counterpart and put pressure on him for a CBI inquiry.” The RLSP, a junior partner of the Congress-RJD combine, termed as hasty the stance adopted by the Maharashtra home minister.

It should be understood that the sentiments of 13 crore people of Bihar, besides that of millions of Rajput’s fans across the country are involved in the case, RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand said. The Maharashtra government should not make such hasty announcements, but try to understand the prevalent sentiment and voluntarily hand over the case to the CBI since its own police is being viewed with mistrust, he said.

The JD(U), which is headed by Kumar, came out with a guarded statement. It is the prerogative of Maharashtra government to hand over the case to the CBI not. But the fact remains that 40 days of investigation by the Mumbai police had led nowhere, a reason why the bereaved family lodged an FIR in Patna, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said.

He expressed hope that the Maharashtra government will appreciate the right of the actor’s family and fans to know the complete truth about his death and instruct its police to conduct the investigation accordingly. JD(U) ally BJP reacted with outrage and accused the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP of "harbouring friendships with Bollywood mafias”.

That it took the Bihar police to lodge an FIR under IPC sections since the Mumbai police had merely registered a UD (unnatural death) case proves that Maharashtra’s ruling dispensation was engaged in an eyewash, BJP's Bihar unit spokesman Nikhil Anand alleged. The Maharashtra government must allow the CBI to take over the case, and until then, extend full cooperation to the Patna police, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India energy demand improves in June: Report

With economic activities slowly picking pace, the all India energy demand improved in June as compared to May, says India Ratings. The power demand for June was, however, 10.9 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2019.The energy ...

Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home

The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai...

Trump suggests delaying November U.S. presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nations November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fr...

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020