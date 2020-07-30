Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraudPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:43 IST
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration
Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Constitution
- Congress
- USA
ALSO READ
Donald Trump replaces re-election campaign manager
Donald Trump announces Bill Stepien as new campaign manager
Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 video
Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video
Pompeo describes India as an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.