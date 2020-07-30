Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau to make rare testimony to parliamentary committee amid ethics probe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a rare appearance before a parliamentary committee on Thursday amid questions over a government decision to task a charity with ties to his family to administer a major student grant program.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:24 IST
Canada's Trudeau to make rare testimony to parliamentary committee amid ethics probe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a rare appearance before a parliamentary committee on Thursday amid questions over a government decision to task a charity with ties to his family to administer a major student grant program. Testimony by a Canadian prime minister before a parliamentary committee is very unusual. It last happened in 2006 when then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper appeared at one to speak about Senate reform.

Trudeau is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), while his chief of staff, Katie Telford, is to follow him at 4:15 p.m. The committee voted late Wednesday to extend Trudeau's testimony to three hours, though it unclear how that will change timings. Trudeau's testimony, under oath, comes after he was put under investigation for possible conflict-of-interest violations. It is the third ethics probe he has faced in three years.

The prime minister has already apologized publicly for participating in the Cabinet decision to pick WE Charity Canada to manage the C$900 million ($671 million) grant program. The charity backed out shortly after the program was announced. Canada's ethics commissioner launched the investigation after WE Charity disclosed that it had paid Trudeau's mother and brother for speaking appearances.

Both the prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, have regularly participated in WE Charity events. ($1 = 1.3409 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Students, alumni clamour to take care of university's cows

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread What would happen to the cows The universitys beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking p...

Open eyes to secessionist threat, stop 'political drama' over UAPA: CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday tersely told SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to open his eyes to the secessionist threat of anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the alleged misuse of anti-terro...

Night curfew lifted, gyms to open in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on ThursdayTalking to media here, Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired...

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15: NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15 NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020