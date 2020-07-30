Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate cancels confirmation hearing for controversial Trump nominee

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Tata "by far Trump's most unqualified & ill-suited senior defense nominee – a high bar." She said in a statement that "an Islamophobic conspiracy theorist who called President Obama a 'terrorist leader' should not be #3 at the Pentagon." While the extent of Republican support for Tata was unclear, Republican Senator Kevin Cramer had said he plans to oppose Tata's nomination unless the Pentagon makes changes to an unrelated policy issue.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:31 IST
Senate cancels confirmation hearing for controversial Trump nominee
US Senate (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate on Thursday abruptly canceled a hearing for President Donald Trump's most divisive nominee to date for a senior Pentagon post, raising questions about whether the controversial retired general had enough support from lawmakers.

Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general who has been an ardent defender of Trump in appearances on Fox News, would hold the most senior policy position in the Pentagon if confirmed. Tata has falsely portrayed former President Barack Obama as a Muslim and accused him of being a "terrorist leader" working to benefit Iran, according to now-deleted Twitter posts seen by Reuters.

Just before Tata's confirmation hearing was set to start on Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee's website said it had been canceled without giving a reason. Senator Jim Inhofe, the Republican head of the committee, said many lawmakers did not know enough about Tata to consider him for the position at this time and some documentation had not been received in time.

"As I told the President last night, we're simply out of time with the August recess coming, so it wouldn't serve any useful purpose to have a hearing at this point, and he agreed," Inhofe said in a statement. Prior to the cancellation, the White House had said it stands by Tata's nomination to fill the position of undersecretary of defense for policy.

"Anthony Tata is a distinguished public servant whose career has provided him with planning, policy, and operational experience both at home and abroad," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Tata has extensive U.S. military knowledge after serving for nearly three decades, including in a senior role in Afghanistan. However, current and former U.S. defense officials say he has little knowledge of Asia, at a time when Defense Secretary Mark Esper is trying to focus on competition with China.

Democratic lawmakers had signaled they would oppose Tata's nomination. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Tata "by far Trump's most unqualified & ill-suited senior defense nominee – a high bar." She said in a statement that "an Islamophobic conspiracy theorist who called President Obama a 'terrorist leader' should not be #3 at the Pentagon."

While the extent of Republican support for Tata was unclear, Republican Senator Kevin Cramer had said he plans to oppose Tata's nomination unless the Pentagon makes changes to an unrelated policy issue.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Students, alumni clamour to take care of university's cows

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread What would happen to the cows The universitys beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking p...

Open eyes to secessionist threat, stop 'political drama' over UAPA: CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday tersely told SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to open his eyes to the secessionist threat of anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the alleged misuse of anti-terro...

Night curfew lifted, gyms to open in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on ThursdayTalking to media here, Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired...

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15: NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15 NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020