Belarusian opposition candidate denies her husband linked to alleged Russian mercenary plot

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Thursday that neither she nor Syarhei, her jailed husband, had anything to do with an alleged Russian mercenary plot to destabilise Belarus. Russia demanded an explanation from Belarus earlier on Thursday, after Minsk arrested the alleged Russian mercenaries and said they were suspected of plotting "acts of terrorism" before an Aug. 9 presidential election.

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Thursday that neither she nor Syarhei, her jailed husband, had anything to do with an alleged Russian mercenary plot to destabilize Belarus. Tikhanouskaya issued the denial in an interview with Reuters after authorities in Belarus said they believed her husband may have ties to a group of suspected Russian mercenaries detained on suspicion of plotting violence.

The state-run Belta agency reported that Belarus had also launched a criminal case against Syarhei on suspicion of inciting riots. Russia demanded an explanation from Belarus earlier on Thursday after Minsk arrested the alleged Russian mercenaries and said they were suspected of plotting "acts of terrorism" before an Aug. 9 presidential election.

