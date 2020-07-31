UP Police books slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday booked slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee under the Gangster Act. Vajpayee has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 395, 412, 120B of IPC and Section 3 (1) of Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act.

The other persons booked along with Vajpayee are his brothers Shobhit Vajpayee (24), Rajaykant Vajpayee (39) and Ajaykant Vajpayee (45). "Jaykant Vajpayee and others have an organised gang. They engaged in acts such as capturing government land, anti-social activities, abuse and physical altercations to cause pecuniary gains to themselves," Uttar Pradesh police said in a press note.

"He is feared in the area and no one dares to submit evidence against him and his gang members in the court. In the light of these facts, the police are taking action against Vajpayee under the Gangster Act," it added. The accused Jaykant Vajpayee is presently under arrest in the district prison, Kanpur (Rural) while the others are being pursued by the police. (ANI)