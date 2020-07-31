Jharkhand Congress MLAs demand one leader, one post in party

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs including party's working president Irfan Sheikh, met senior leader Ahmed Patel in New Delhi on Tuesday over the issue of state leadership, indicating that after Rajasthan, a problem seems to have arisen in the Jharkhand Congress, sources said on Friday. According to sources, Sheikh along with MLAs Rajesh Kachhap and Umashankar Akela, told Patel that their grievances are not being heard by representatives of the party in the government.

The MLAs said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Rameshwar Oraon, who is also a minister in the state government is not looking into the problems and concerns of the MLAs. Another point raised by the MLAs was that there should be a formula of "one leader-one post" in the state as both Oraon and Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam are also ministers in Jharkhand government from Congress quota. According to sources, Patel has asked the MLAs to take up their issues through state party in-charge RPN Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress Legislature Party leader Alok Dubey had denied all reports of a rift in the party. He said, "There's no rift or dispute in the party. Since Delhi is our head office, leaders keep going there to discuss certain things. So far as the organisation is concerned, it's working absolutely smoothly. There's nothing to worry."