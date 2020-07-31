Left Menu
MP CM, cabinet members to donate salaries for COVID-19 fight

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he and his cabinet colleagues would donate 30 per cent of their salaries to the CM Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "All my colleagues' ministers have decided to donate their 30 per cent of their salary in the CM relief fund to bolster the fight.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he and his cabinet colleagues would donate 30 per cent of their salaries to the CM Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He said such donations were required as a major portion of the state budget was spent on fighting the outbreak, and appealed to the well-off and fellow MLAs to contribute.

"To tide over adverse situations arising out of COVID -19, we all have to unitedly work. I have donated 30 per cent of my salary, entertainment allowance and MLA local development fund since I became Chief Minister (on March 23) to July 31 in the Chief Minister Relief Fund," he tweeted. "All my colleagues' ministers have decided to donate their 30 per cent of their salary in the CM relief fund to bolster the fight. Request all my colleagues MLAs to follow suit," his tweet added.

Chouhan said the state was providing best treatment free of cost, which had helped the contain the outbreak to a large extent. "As a substantial amount of the state budget was spent on it and more funds will be needed in future, I have decided to give my 30 per cent salary and allowances in the CM relief fund from the date of assuming charge of the office till September 30," Chouhan, who himself is hospitalised with the infection, said after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

He is undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital and Medical College in Bhopal. "So far, I have deposited 30 per cent amount for the first three months in the CM relief fund. My colleagues in the ministry can also do so. Now we have to defeat coronavirus totally with active participation of the people," he said.

The CM said "sankalp ki chain jodo, sankraman ki chain todo" (let us be united in our resolve to contain the virus spread) campaign will be launched on August 1. He asked legislators to use MLA funds to buy PPE kits and other health equipment to combat the outbreak.

He said MP's recovery rate was 70 per cent while the mortality rate was 2.7 per cent, adding that the outbreak will have to be contained now "without lockdown and with full caution and alertness." Later in the evening, state Home Minister and cabinet spokesperson Narottam Mishra told reporters that "all members of the cabinet have also decided to give 30 per cent of their salaries and allowances in the CM Relief Fund".

