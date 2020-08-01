Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension of detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA an abuse of law: P Chidambaram

The extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:35 IST
Extension of detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA an abuse of law: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday. "How is the 61-year-old former chief minister, a protected person under security guard round the clock, a threat to public safety? She rightly rejected the offer to release her on conditions that any self-respecting political leader would refuse. One of the reasons given for her detention -- the colour of her party's flag -- was laughable," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Why should she undertake not to speak against the abrogation of Article 370? Is it not part of the right to free speech? I am one of the counsels appearing in a case in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370. If I speak against Article 370 -- as I must -- is that a threat to public safety? We must collectively raise our voices and demand "FREE MEHBOOBA MUFTI IMMEDIATELY"," he added. Mufti's detention under PSA was extended by three months on Friday.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state. Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Sushant case: Bihar police record statememts of six persons

The Bihar police team, which is here to investigate an abetment to suicide case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has so far recorded the statements of six persons, an official said on Saturday. The four-member B...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020