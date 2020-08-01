Left Menu
Former SP leader Amar Singh passes away

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, passed away on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:23 IST

Amar Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, passed away on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Several leaders paid tributes to Singh. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that he felt very sad to hear the news of the demise of Amar Singh. "May his soul rest in peace," he said.

DD news tweeted: "Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away; he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months." BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also paid his tributes. "Sad at demise of Amar Singh. He was friend of friends," Hussain said in a tweet. (ANI)

