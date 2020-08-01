MP: Politicians of various hues condole Amar Singh's death

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other leaders from the state have expressed grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Singh (64), a former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday.

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. "Saddened to know about the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. May his soul rest in peace and give his family the strength to bear this loss," Chouhan tweeted.

State Congress president Kamal Nath also expressed his condolences. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remembered Amar Singh as a fearless politician and a very dear friend.

"I am very sorry to hear about the sad demise of a very dear friend Amar Singh ji. He was a fearless politician and had the guts to speak out his mind. We shall miss him," he twitted. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, state party unit chief VD Sharma also expressed condolences.