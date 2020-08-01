Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amar Singh: The wily Thakur who had friends across political spectrum

Born in Azamgarh, he had a humble beginning as a young member of the Congress' 'Chhatra Parishad' in Kolkata, where his family ran business, and then become the face of Lutyens' Delhi's politics of political machinations, as he helped the UPA-1 government survive a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in 2008 as the Samajwadi Party backed the Congress-led dispensation. The Left parties had withdrawn support to the Manmohan Singh-led government over the Indo-US nuclear deal and it was with the support of the SP that it pulled through.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:30 IST
Amar Singh: The wily Thakur who had friends across political spectrum
The Left parties had withdrawn support to the Manmohan Singh-led government over the Indo-US nuclear deal and it was with the support of the SP that it pulled through. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital on Saturday at the age of 64, skilfully navigated the intersection of politics and corporate world and then imbued it with a dash of filmy glamour as he struck a unique bond with socialist patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to imprint his stamp on the coalition-era politics.

Born in Azamgarh, he had a humble beginning as a young member of the Congress' 'Chhatra Parishad' in Kolkata, where his family ran business, and then become the face of Lutyens' Delhi's politics of political machinations, as he helped the UPA-1 government survive a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in 2008 as the Samajwadi Party backed the Congress-led dispensation.

The Left parties had withdrawn support to the Manmohan Singh-led government over the Indo-US nuclear deal and it was with the support of the SP that it pulled through. That Mulayam Singh Yadav was persuaded to forget his decade-long animosity towards the Congress, was credited to the wily Thakur from Uttar Pradesh.

He is believed to have played a crucial role in swinging the Samajwadi Party's support in favour of the UPA in 2008 after the Left parties withdrew their support due to their opposition to the nuclear deal. His connections in the industry brought generous corporate financing to SP, and he, in turn, became the virtual number-two in the party, much to the dismay of Yadav's socialist acolytes of decades.

The annual Saifai Mahotsav, held in Yadav's birthplace, became national news as film stars performed during the heydays of Samajwadi Party. Amar Singh had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and had been keeping unwell for a long time.

Helping his family in their business in Kolkata's Bara Bazaar, he came in contact with the Congress and became a young member of the Chhatra Parishad, the student's wing of the party in West Bengal. After being close to various Congress leaders, including Veer Bahadur Singh, Amar Singh came in contact with socialist leaders during 'Mandal' politics.

Yadav was then looking to make a foothold in national politics. He found Singh, who willingly helped him navigate through the corridors of power. It was a turning point for Singh who used his relations to help Yadav and gain his confidence. Despite opposition from several senior Samajwadi Party leaders, including Beni Prasad Verma, Mohan Singh and Ram Gopal Yadav, Amar Singh managed to remain close to senior Yadav. At one point of time, Singh was also considered close to Mulayam's son Akhilesh. But they fell apart.

When the Samajwadi Party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2003, Singh organised various meets of the UP government with industrialists and film personalities who also invested in the state. It is said that Amar Singh had organised a visit of former US President Bill Clinton to Lucknow through the Clinton Foundation in 2005 when Mulayam Singh was the chief minister of the state.

There was a controversy over Singh allegedly donating a huge sum of money to the Clinton Foundation. But Singh had denied it. Singh's name later emerged in the alleged cash-for-votes scam liked to the 2008 vote on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha and he was arrested in 2011.

His media interactions organised mostly outside his Lodhi Estate official residence in the national capital would draw media persons in drove for his outspoken attacks on his rivals, which sometimes included Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Bachchan family after he had a fallout with them. Due to his proximity with the Bachchans, he had convinced Jaya Bachchans to represent the Samajwadi Party in Rajya Sabha.

In February this year, Singh had apologised to Amitabh Bachchan for "overreaction" against the superstar. In a tweet, Singh had said, "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret my overreaction against Amitji and family. God bless them all." Amid pressure from SP's old guard and growing differences with Mulayam Singh, Amar Singh resigned from various party posts. He was later expelled from the party in 2010, ending his nearly two-decade-long association with the SP leader.

Singh had later mended his differences with Yadav. But the relationship was shaky and ended soon. In 2011, Singh floated his Rashtriya Lok Manch and campaigned for party candidates in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Actor Jaya Prada, who stood by Singh in his political battles, was one of the candidates. All his party candidates lost.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested on Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket from Fatehpur Sikri and lost. Later, in a series of media interviews, Singh had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the union territorys tally to 1,079, while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 18, a medical bulletin stated. A 96-year-old man tested positive for...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020