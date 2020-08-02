Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh CM, other state leaders wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his predecessor and senior BJP leader Raman Singh and other politicians in the state on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested COVID-19 positive.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:20 IST
C'garh CM, other state leaders wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his predecessor and senior BJP leader Raman Singh and other politicians in the state on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Baghel posted a message in Hindi saying, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the country's Home Minister Shri Amit Shah." State Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Shri @AmitShah!" Former state chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh and state unit chief of the saffron party Vishnu Deo Sai were among the leaders who prayed for Shah's speedy recovery.

"I pray to god that you get well soon and be ready to serve the nation with full energy. Wishes and prayers of the entire country are with you," Singh said on the micro-blogging website. Sai said, "The information about the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji beingCorona positive is extremely worrying. I pray to God that he may get well soon. I wish that you recover soon and again get back for public service." PTI TKP NP NP

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

Entertainment News Roundup: Changes at DeGeneres TV show; Snazzy face mask fashion and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Juventus had 'mental decline': Maurizio Sarri

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has said that the side had a mental decline after the Serie A game against Lazio. Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Jul...

Nico Hulkenberg out of British Grand Prix after car failure

Just minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix here, Raching Points Nico Hulkenberg had to pull out from Sundays race following an issue with his car. The official handle of Formula One confirmed the development on Sunday on Twitte...

Soccer-Italian sports media abuzz after Inter coach Conte's latest outburst

When Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte faces the cameras after a match, it is a case of lighting the blue touch paper and standing well back.In his first season at Inter, the 51-year-old former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea coach has railed aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020