C'garh CM, other state leaders wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his predecessor and senior BJP leader Raman Singh and other politicians in the state on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Baghel posted a message in Hindi saying, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the country's Home Minister Shri Amit Shah." State Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Shri @AmitShah!" Former state chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh and state unit chief of the saffron party Vishnu Deo Sai were among the leaders who prayed for Shah's speedy recovery.

"I pray to god that you get well soon and be ready to serve the nation with full energy. Wishes and prayers of the entire country are with you," Singh said on the micro-blogging website. Sai said, "The information about the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji beingCorona positive is extremely worrying. I pray to God that he may get well soon. I wish that you recover soon and again get back for public service." PTI TKP NP NP