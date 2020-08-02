Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recoveryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:49 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19.
"Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Shah said on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
