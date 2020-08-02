Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Gujarat praying for Shah's recovery: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the people of the state are praying for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested coronavirus positive.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:05 IST
People of Gujarat praying for Shah's recovery: Rupani
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the people of the state are praying for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested coronavirus positive. Gujarat is the home state of Shah, who earlier in the day said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the infection.

Several senior leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs from Gujarat took to Twitter and posted with the hashtag #GetWellSoonAmitShah to wish the union minister a speedy recovery. Rupani, who was in Surat to take a review of the coronavirus situation, told reporters that he prays for Shah's speedy recovery.

"On behalf of the people of Gujarat, we all pray to god that he gets rid of coronavirus and gets well soon. We hope Amitbhai recovers soon and comes out of it," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel tweeted, "Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri @AmitShah ji tested positive for Corona. I pray to God for his speedy recovery." Newly-appointed president of the BJP's state unit, C R Paatil, also wished the Union minister a speedy recovery.

"Hon'ble @AmitShah ji, Get well soon ! Wishing you a speedy recovery," he said on the micro-blogging site. Surat MP Darshana Jardosh tweeted, "Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @AmitShah Ji." Tweeting in Hindi, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I pray to Lord Somnath soon that you soon become healthy and get involved in the service of the nation and nation building with the same energy.

#GetWellSoonAmitShah." Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said, "Honorable Home Minister, pray to Mahadev that you get well soon." Former state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said, "I pray to God for your speedy recovery. I have full faith that you will get well soon and join the public service, wishing you the same #GetWellSoonAmitShah."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...

Pediatric experts offer tips for children's mental health in transition back to school

It is quite normal for children, and adolescents to have some level of stress or anxiety about going back to school or any other institution. This year, fears of getting sick, school safety protocols for COVID-19, or heightened tensions aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020