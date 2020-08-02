Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19. I wish him a speedy recovery from illness and safe return to good health." Sundar said, "wishing our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji a very speedy recovery.

TN CM, Deputy, Stalin wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19. Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar also wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"Praying the almighty God for speedy recovery of Shri @AmitShah ji from his present illness. Best wishes from Tamil Nadu for his good health," the chief minister tweeted. Panneerselvam also wished speedy recovery to "our beloved" Shah.

"Wishing an early recovery for our beloved Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amitshah Ji @AmitShah, who has been admitted in the hospital," Panneerselvam said in a tweet. "My prayers are with him. Get well soon and continue your dedicated public service," the AIADMK Coordinator added.

The 55 year-old Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and was getting hospitalised following the advice of doctors. In a tweet, Stalin said, "heard the news about Union Home Minister @AmitShah being admitted to hospital. I wish him a speedy recovery from illness and safe return to good health." Sundar said, "wishing our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji a very speedy recovery. Get well soon. Prayers for your recovery." PTI SA ROH ROH

