BJP, opposition leaders wish Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for coronavirus

Top political leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:52 IST
Top political leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised on Sunday.  Shah's tweet about him testing positive for the infection prompted politicians across the political divide to offer their prayers and wishes for his quick recovery. "Received the news of Home Minister Amit Shah being infected with coronavirus. I pray to God for his quick recovery," Nadda tweeted.  Gandhi said, "Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery." Trinamool Congress chairperson Banerjee also wished the senior BJP leader a speedy recovery and said her prayers are with him and his family.

Several other leaders, including Union ministers, also tweeted to wish him speedy recovery. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah's firmness and willpower in front of any challenge is an example as he expressed his confidence that his Cabinet college will emerge victorious over this "big challenge" of the coronavirus.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji," Kejriwal tweeted. Shah, 55, said earlier in the day that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

He stated this on his Twitter handle. Expressing his concern about Shah's hospitalisation, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president wished him a speedy recovery and offered prayers for his long life.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath said Shah symbolises "firm willpower" and said he with will soon defeat the virus. Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Manohar Lal Khattar, both of the BJP, and Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress respectively were among several other senior leaders who wished the Union home minister a speedy return to good health.

