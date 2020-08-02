Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba

But recently her decades-long ties to Cuba have drawn scrutiny because of how they could play in Florida, a key swing state in the November contest with President Donald Trump. Bass said she travelled to Cuba to help construct homes in her late teens and early 20's.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:04 IST
Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, one of the top contenders to be Joe Biden's running mate, on Sunday defended her past travel to Cuba and the sympathetic comments she made after the death of Fidel Castro, the dictator who ruled the communist country for decades. Bass said she was trying to express her condolences to the Cuban people when she referred to Castro as "Comandante en jefe," a term that roughly translates as commander in chief but is reviled by some Cuban exiles in Florida. Bass, who represents California in Congress, said she was unaware of the phrase's political significance in Florida when she issued the 2016 statement, which called Castro's death a "great loss to the people of Cuba." "Wouldn't do that again," Bass said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Talked immediately to my colleagues from Florida and realized that that was something that just shouldn't have been said." Bass is considered one of the leading candidates to become Biden's vice presidential pick. But recently her decades-long ties to Cuba have drawn scrutiny because of how they could play in Florida, a key swing state in the November contest with President Donald Trump.

Bass said she travelled to Cuba to help construct homes in her late teens and early 20's. As a member of Congress, she has taken numerous trips to the island country to participate in cultural exchanges and study the Cuban medical system. "The Cubans also have two medicines, one for diabetes, of which my mother died from, lung cancer, which my father died from, and I would like to have those drugs tested in the United States," Bass said. "That doesn't excuse the fact that I know the Castro regime has been a brutal regime to its people. I know that there is not freedom of press, freedom of association." Bass said she does not consider herself to be a "Castro sympathiser." She said her views of Cuba are in line with policy under former President Barack Obama, who sought to thaw US relations with the country.

"I think the best way to bring about change on the island is for us to have closer relations with the country that is 90 miles away," Bass said. "My position on Cuba is really no different than the position of the Obama administration. As a matter of fact, I was honoured to go to Cuba with President Obama. I went to Cuba with Secretary Kerry when we raised the flag. So there really isn't anything different." She also said recent criticism of her by Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio was politically motivated. "I believe the Republicans have decided to brand the entire Democratic Party as socialists and communists. So I'm not surprised by Rubio's characterisation of me or of a role I would play if I were on the ticket," she said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtras Buldhana,police saidThe car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgao...

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020