Uddhav wishes Shah a speedy recovery from COVID-19
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:31 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Shah said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital following advice of doctors.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Thackeray wished Shah, who has been admitted in the hospital for treatment, a speedy recovery. "On learning about Shah's indisposition, the chief minister wished him well so that he resumes normal activities with usual vigor," the statement said.
