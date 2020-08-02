Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-BJP MP booked for threatening brother-in-law: police

Kakade's wife Usha has also been booked on the complaint lodged by her real estate developer brother Yuvraj Dhamale in Chartushringi police station on Saturday. "The complainant alleged that Kakade, a former Rajya Sabha MP, used abusive language and threatened him in 2018 following a dispute between their families," a police officer said, adding that Dhamale also stated he had been "feeling insecure" since the last two weeks.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:10 IST
Ex-BJP MP booked for threatening brother-in-law: police

An FIR has been registered against former BJP MP Sanjay Kakade for allegedly threatening his brother-in-law over a family dispute in 2018, police said on Sunday. Kakade's wife Usha has also been booked on the complaint lodged by her real estate developer brother Yuvraj Dhamale in Chartushringi police station on Saturday.

"The complainant alleged that Kakade, a former Rajya Sabha MP, used abusive language and threatened him in 2018 following a dispute between their families," a police officer said, adding that Dhamale also stated he had been "feeling insecure" since the last two weeks. Dhamale said he and Kakade were partners in construction business till 2010.

Kakade has refuted the allegations. "I had met Dhamale on August 29, 2018 on my birthday.

Since then I have not spoken to him. My wife is also not on talking terms with him for the lastone year. All these allegations are baseless and there is a possibility of a political conspiracy," he said in his statement..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID19: Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor Purohit test positive; UP minister Kamal Rani Verma dies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, w...

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASAs first crewed mission f...

Man absconding in hit-and-run case arrested in Delhi

A man who had been on the run for the past 10 days after hitting a 16-year-old boy with his speeding car in northwest Delhis Rohini was arrested in the city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 23 near Palm City Society. ...

U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections extraordinarily widespread in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020