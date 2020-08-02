Ex-BJP MP booked for threatening brother-in-law: police

An FIR has been registered against former BJP MP Sanjay Kakade for allegedly threatening his brother-in-law over a family dispute in 2018, police said on Sunday. Kakade's wife Usha has also been booked on the complaint lodged by her real estate developer brother Yuvraj Dhamale in Chartushringi police station on Saturday.

"The complainant alleged that Kakade, a former Rajya Sabha MP, used abusive language and threatened him in 2018 following a dispute between their families," a police officer said, adding that Dhamale also stated he had been "feeling insecure" since the last two weeks. Dhamale said he and Kakade were partners in construction business till 2010.

Kakade has refuted the allegations. "I had met Dhamale on August 29, 2018 on my birthday.

Since then I have not spoken to him. My wife is also not on talking terms with him for the lastone year. All these allegations are baseless and there is a possibility of a political conspiracy," he said in his statement..